Election office aided push to oust judge over voting ruling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator worked closely with Republican lawmakers as they crafted an effort to get rid of a judge who had ruled to expand absentee voting last year.

Emails provided to The Associated Press through a public records request show Elections Coordinator Mark Goins sent a memo outlining complaints against Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle to the ouster proposal’s sponsor, Rep. Tim Rudd, and House Republican Caucus Chairman Rep. Jeremy Faison.

Goins says in the emails that Rudd requested the information.

The resolution failed last week after criticism from the legal community that it represented an unprecedented breach of judicial independence.