Cheekwood announces holiday light show dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Days before Thanksgiving, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will usher in the holiday season by opening its light show.

The garden will welcome visitors for the event starting Nov. 20. Tickets are on sale now, with the display running until Jan. 9. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased online in advance.

“Each year, we enhance our lights display with more lights and new features so our guests can look forward to a unique experience year after year,” said Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood VP of Gardens & Facilities. “We are especially excited about adding a whimsical peppermint pathway and shimmering tunnel of light to the Bradford Robertson Color Garden.”

Additionally, Cheekwood will introduce new elements to its “Children’s Wonderland” experience in the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden — a canopy tree draped in dripping lights and a sparkling chandelier over the Grandy Scarlett Studio Pavilion.

Also new this year is an expansive Holiday Marketplace in the Frist Learning Center Great Hall, where daytime and evening visitors can shop among a carefully curated selection of tabletop and home decor, ornaments, nutcrackers, custom-scented candles, winter accessories and gifts for children of all ages.

In the Historic Mansion & Museum, a 20-foot Orchid Tree adorned with varietals of the tropical flower takes center stage in the Loggia to complement this year’s Mansion décor theme, “A Botanical Holiday.” Visitors will also enjoy over 35 Nutcrackers on display throughout the period rooms.

Cheekwood will bring back seasonal favorites such as the Reindeer Village featuring two real reindeer, s’mores stations, and the Dancing Lights of Trains display. Though Santa will not be on-site during Holiday Lights, children can still get their wish lists to him by visiting the Frist Learning Center to drop off their letters in a mailbox.

Medical professionals, first responders and military personnel will earn up to 50% off admission for the lights show for up to five immediate family members on Monday nights as part of Cheekwood’s military and medical Mondays with a valid form of identification.

To learn more about Holiday LIGHTS and to purchase tickets visit cheekwood.org.