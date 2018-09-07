Dem Group TV Ad Criticizes Blackburn On Congressional Perks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Democratic-aligned group's TV ad attacks Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn over claims about congressional perks.

Majority Forward's ad says Blackburn has made $2.7 million in taxpayer-funded salary since 2003. It mentions almost $100,000 in interest-group-funded trips, naming Palm Beach, Florida, for Club for Growth retreats; and for a staffer's Tokyo study trip.

It says Blackburn voted for pay raises seven times, though it cites votes against larger budget bills with lawmaker pay-freeze stipulations. Congressional members haven't had a raise since 2009.

It claims she voted to give herself "taxpayer-funded health care for life," citing an Affordable Care Act repeal vote. Under repeal, however, lawmakers would pay the same approximately 28 percent of premiums, just under federal employee insurance offerings they previously used.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen for a Senate seat.

