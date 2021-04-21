Watch
Neighbors pushing to preserve Ashland City park

People who live near Caldwell Nature Park are hoping to preserve the area after Ashland City leaders discussed selling the property.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 21, 2021
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — People who live near Caldwell Nature Park are hoping to preserve the area after Ashland City leaders discussed selling the property.

The rugged, 93-acre park sits on the edge of Ashland City and is home to dense woods and a few hiking trails.

"Lots of wildflowers, lots of blooming trees, you just have to come here and get the feel yourself," Holly Spann said.

Ashland City bought the land in 2001 after a family dispute about the property. Ever since, neighbors like Spann have enjoyed using the park.

"This just happens to be in my backyard," Spann said with a laugh, adding that her home was just a few blocks away from the park.

Last week Ashland City leaders floated the idea of selling the land and using the money raised to add to the city's other parks. Spann said the move would open the door to more development in an already fast-growing area.

"I can't even go there truly, that's not a thought that I can have right now," she said. "The woods are, they're natural, nothings been done except for some trails that have been put in, but when they're gone, they don't come back. They're gone forever."

The city council has pushed discussions on a possibly sale until June, but City Council Member Gerald Greer, who's ward includes the park, said he is already hearing from constituents.

"Once the public found out that the city was considering selling this piece of land, I was contacted by text message, email, phone call. I was inundated with people contacting me," Greer said. "I personally think that would be a big mistake. You shouldn't sell one park to fund another park."

