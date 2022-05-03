Tennessee holding primary elections in county races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It’s voting time again in Tennessee, as candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties compete in county primary elections.

Voting locations opened Tuesday morning in 74 counties. Voters will make selections in primaries for county races such as mayor, district attorney, school board and judicial openings.

Some people already registered their votes during an early voting period that ran from April 13 through April 28. In Davidson County, 22,882 residents cast their votes during the early voting period. In Williamson County, 10,025 people took part in early voting.

Primary winners in each race will face each other in the county general election on Aug. 4. That is also the date of primary elections in state and federal races.

The general election for state and federal races is Nov. 8.