Electric school buses coming soon to 4 counties after millions of dollars in rebate incentives

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Christian County Public Schools will be welcoming six new electric school buses to the district, thanks to an award of up to $2,370,000 in rebate incentives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The award also included up to $120,000 to cover the costs for housing and charging the new buses.

“School buses are one of the largest single-item purchases the district makes,” said CCPS Transportation Director Mike Brumley. “Being awarded the incentive to replace aging buses with new, cleaner energy buses is a tremendous opportunity for our district. The incentive will not only allow for the purchase of buses but will cover the cost to upgrade our infrastructure for bus charging stations. We also expect the cost savings in fuel for the district could be substantial over time.”

This is the first round of funding for a project called the EPA Clean School Bus Program. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created the program with a $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.

Christian County is not the only locally impacted school system to receive funding from the program.

Trigg County will also be getting five electric buses, Putnam and Benton Counties will each get two buses, and Dickson County will get three propane buses.