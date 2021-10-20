Electric vehicles in Tennessee: State, local agencies encourage drivers to make the switch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers approved plans for Ford to build a massive production factory for electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee. However, it's not Tennessee's first experience with electric vehicles.

Already, nearly 20,000 Tennesseans are employed in the industry, and Tennessee leads the Southeast in EV manufacturing.

Beyond the economic impact, EVs are changing the makeup of cars on our roads. We see more hybrid and all-electric vehicles on the roads every month.

