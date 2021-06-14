Electrolux opens new warehouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the opening of Electrolux's new Springfield warehouse.

The warehouse is a part of a $250 million factory expansion project on the campus. It will connect to the new factory through an underground tunnel. Electrolux said the 525,00-square-foot warehouse will have a lounge for truck drivers and a new dog run for traveling dogs.

“We are modernizing our factory, advancing our employee’s manufacturing skills and making a significant investment in the Springfield community,” said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. “Today’s celebration opens our new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient warehouse, the first section of the expansion to launch.”

Electrolux is expanding the Springfield cooking campus to allow for the production of wall ovens and gas and electric freestanding ranges. The new factory will begin operations later this year.

The company said the new warehouse will positively impact the climate by eliminating 10,5000 18-wheeler truckloads from the road annually.