Watch
News

Actions

Elementary school principal assaulted by parent

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:57:07-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the principal of an elementary school was assaulted by the parent of a student.

Deputies say the principal of Glenellen Elementary School was physically assaulted Thursday afternoon.

It happened during a meeting between the principal and a parent of a student.

Deputies say the incident was captured by the school's surveillance system.

The parent took off from the school before law enforcement arrived on scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap