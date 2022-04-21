Elementary school principal assaulted by parent

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the principal of an elementary school was assaulted by the parent of a student.

Deputies say the principal of Glenellen Elementary School was physically assaulted Thursday afternoon.

It happened during a meeting between the principal and a parent of a student.

Deputies say the incident was captured by the school's surveillance system.

The parent took off from the school before law enforcement arrived on scene.