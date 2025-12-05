Elevator failures at local high-rise leave disabled and elderly stuck for days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents at Madison Towers apartment complex in Madison are speaking out about elevator breakdowns that left disabled and elderly tenants trapped in their apartments for days.

The 11-story complex houses a couple hundred people, many of whom are disabled or elderly residents with housing vouchers. When both elevators stopped working this week, disabled residents became stuck in their apartments, unable to navigate the stairs.

"There are people inside the building that can't get out because of that elevator," said one resident who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from management.

The man, who lives on the eighth floor, described the physical toll of climbing stairs multiple times daily.

"I've had to walk up eight flights of stairs, that's up and down, and at my age it takes a lot," he said.

Residents expressed frustration with what they see as management's lack of urgency in addressing the problem.

"They don't care about us. It's dollars and cents with them," the man said. "When you guys showed up, that is when they got into gear, not before then."

The resident invited us inside to show us the conditions inside the complex, management asked us to leave the property.

The Metro Development and Housing Agency confirmed they have made several elevator repairs over recent days. A spokesperson said additional parts are expected by Friday for a more permanent fix.

An MDHA spokesperson said they are helping people who live at Madison Towers with food boxes, wellness checks and overnight staff to monitor the elevators.

Have you experienced similar housing maintenance issues that put vulnerable residents at risk? Share your story and help us investigate housing conditions in our community. Contact Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your experiences.

