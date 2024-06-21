Ellington Parkway Northbound closed due to overturned vehicle at mile marker 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ellington Parkway Northbound is currently closed due to an overturned vehicle at mile marker 12.
This occurred at around 11 a.m. on Friday. The left should is blocked and right shoulder is currently open.
We will update once it reopens.
