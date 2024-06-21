Watch Now
Ellington Parkway Northbound closed due to overturned vehicle at mile marker 12

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 21, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ellington Parkway Northbound is currently closed due to an overturned vehicle at mile marker 12.

This occurred at around 11 a.m. on Friday. The left should is blocked and right shoulder is currently open.

We will update once it reopens.

