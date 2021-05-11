Elliston Place Soda Shop reopens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ellison Place Soda shop reopened Tuesday after being closed for a year and a half and undergoing massive renovations.

The restaurant, which sits next door to its previous location, blends its beloved classic look with a modern feel.

With twice the amount of space, it has more booths, tables and fountain stools. New upgrades also include a stage for live music, a full-service bar for boozy milkshakes, outdoor seating, free parking, and a walk-up window for to-go orders.

The menu still features all the classic meat and three options and of course lots of milkshakes and pies. The restaurant originally opened in 1939 and has been a staple on Nashville's Rock Block ever since.

The renovation took about a year and half with the goal to replicate the original look that customers have enjoyed for decades.

"It’s a balance trying to take something that is that old and has that kind of soul and legacy and rebuild it, but this building lends itself to it, this building is older than original soda shop, so it came with its own soul and story," said Manager Jim Myers.

The restaurant is open until 8:30 p.m. Tues. night and will open at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends.