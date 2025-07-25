Elon Musk's Boring Company said to have plans for building underground travel tunnel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sources told NewsChannel 5 that one of Elon Musk's companies plans to build an underground transportation tunnel connecting downtown Nashville to the international airport, with an official announcement expected within days.

The ambitious project would use Tesla vehicles to transport passengers through the tunnel, potentially offering a faster alternative to Nashville's growing traffic congestion.

"Like mass transit coming from the airport to here? Oh yeah, it would be a great idea," said one Nashville visitor when asked about the potential project.

Another added, "If it means getting me to the cold beer quicker, definitely all day long."

A top legislative leader familiar with discussions confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that The Boring Company is coming to Nashville with plans to create the underground tunnel system.

Sources indicated the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would be the lead agency on the project, though the governor's office has yet to make an official comment.

The project represents a significant shift in position from local authorities.

Just last month, the Metro Nashville Airport Authority dismissed rumors of such a tunnel, comparing them to "theoretical discussions regarding the possibility of colonizing Mars in the future."

Now, they're deferring all comments to the governor's office.

I tested the current route from downtown to Nashville International Airport on a Friday afternoon.

While GPS initially estimated a 10-minute drive, the actual journey took more than 20 minutes due to typical Nashville traffic congestion.

If the underground tunnel can consistently beat surface traffic times, many Nashville residents and visitors might find it a worthwhile transportation alternative in a city where traffic concerns continue to grow.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have thoughts about a potential underground tunnel connecting downtown Nashville to BNA? Email me directly at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts on traveling around Music City.