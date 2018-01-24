Elton John To Perform In Nashville For Global Farewell Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road, but he's making a stop in Nashville first.

The music icon announced in a press event on Wednesday that his next world tour will be his last. John will perform in Nashville for the last time on Wednesday, October 24, at Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets go on sale February 2.

The three-year tour will start in September, John told CNN's Anderson Cooper in a sit down chat that was live-streamed around the world.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

The 70-year-old music legend said his priorities changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, had children.

"We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I'm going to miss too much of this," he told Cooper.

John's self-titled 1970 debut reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave him his first Top 10, "Your Song," according to the Grammy's official site. He's won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.

