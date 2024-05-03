Elvis, the Green Hills Mall housekeeper brings joy to others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is a story about Elvis.

He may not have sold millions of hit records, but he's certainly a "star" in Nashville.

For this month's "Music City Hitmakers" winner profile, Photojournalist Bud Nelson and I head to the Mall at Green Hills to meet the man who's making a name for himself simply by saying "hi" with a smile.

He may not be "The King" but many say he's the Mayor of the Mall.

"Everybody knows Elvis, and apparently they even named a singer in Memphis after him," said mall walkers Peter and Mary Jane Ward.

His fans? Many of them are mall walkers looking for him each morning. For Mary Jane and Peter, he's their cheerleader.

Not just the Wards though. He encourages everyone.

When Elvis Douglas started working in housekeeping some six years ago for Service Management System keeping the Mall at Green Hills clean, he was admittedly shy. But, decided to make a change.

"I kept noticing a lot of people wasn't smiling, talking, So I just said one day, I'm gonna start speaking," Douglas said.

And it made all the difference, not just for him.

"Soon as I started speaking, I started seeing people smile," he said.

During his shift from 7:30 to 1:30 Monday through Friday, you'll see him everywhere.

He's become a sort of celebrity, mop and duster in hand. Working hard, while serving smiles.

"I don't mind coming to work. It don't bother me none. Because I look at it as coming to have some fun and connect with certain people."

Born in Gallatin, but in Nashville most of his life. He's done a few different jobs, but hospitality is part of who he is and how he's made so many friends.

A ray of light -- now radiating through this shopping center, from someone perhaps unexpected and unassuming.

"I know I got to do what I got to do, that's what I'm here for," Douglas said. "That's why I'm able to meet them because I was here to do a job. So, I push that in between and stay focused."

You'd be forgiven for wondering how he stays upbeat, he says his faith plays a big part!

A southern gentleman, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where people can shop, smile, and escape the troubles that surround them, even if it's temporary.

Elvis won't be leaving the building anytime soon. After all, he's got a job to do.