Embattled district attorney resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a bizarre story involving a powerful, sitting District Attorney.

Warren County DA Chris Stanford showed up during a police action and fired shots during a foot chase with a murder suspect.

It was all caught on camera and Stanford was later charged with a felony.

Now he is resigning from office. You don't often see a sitting district attorney in a jail jumpsuit.

"It was insane. It was scary, it was terrifying," said a witness.

It happened this past November in Smithville.

Stanford took the unusual step of joining police on a manhunt for an accused killer.

"It is extremely rare to see a D-A involved in any apprehension or police work," said legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

Here's what the video shows:

Stanford left his truck and ran toward the suspect's car after the vehicle bumped an officer.

As the car sped from the scene, Stanford pulled his gun and shoots.

Then he went running after the car firing three to five shots.

He missed the vehicle, but one round went into an apartment barely missing a three year old girl.

"It shot right through here through the chair and then goes right here.

She was standing here...could that have hit your daughter? Yes," said Teresa Phay.

Smithville mayor Josh Miller was in disbelief -- saying such matters should be left to trained officers and an innocent child could have been killed.

"This could have been a lot worse. I thank God it wasn't."

A special prosecutor on the case charged Stanford with felony reckless endangerment back in December.

Stanford remained on the job while awaiting a trial.

But suddenly this past week he sent an letter to the Governor announcing he will resign on October 31st.

Prosecutor Bryant Dunaway said he did ask that Stanford resign, but adds at this time there is no plea deal.

The felony charge remains with a trial set for next year.

Whether something can be worked out before then remains to be seen.

Once Stanford is off the job at the end of this month, the Governor will appoint someone to replace him.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com