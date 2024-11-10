Watch Now
Embrace the holiday season in all of it's beauty at Cheekwood's Holiday Lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to start embracing the holiday season! Nashville's classic holiday tradition begins November 22!

From the 22nd through January 5, you can enjoy a magical one-mile walk through Cheekwood's gardens as they are illuminated with beautiful holiday lights.

Prices vary, adult prices range from $26 – $32; youth prices range from $20 – $26 and children aged 2 and under are free! Entry times are available every 30 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Once you're there, you can enjoy all the season has to joy, like s'mores, a holiday marketplace and seasonal drinks!

