Embrace the holiday season with the Smashville Snow Globe experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are ringing in the holiday season with a new holiday pop-up experience!
The Smashville Snow Globe experience at Bridgestone Arena features activities like holiday crafts and photo opportunities with Santa and Gnash! You can also enjoy delicious food and drinks as well!
There will also be special events like Ugly Sweater Saturdays and you can attend the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree Lighting on December 10.
The experience will be open from 3-11 p.m. local on weekdays and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. local on Sundays.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
