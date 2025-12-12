Embraer crew donates 300 bikes to Toys for Tots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crew that works to keep passengers safe as they travel is finding time to brighten lives this holiday season. Embraer employees are donating 300 bikes to Toys For Tots.

"These are my two bays," said Bill Elliott, project manager for Embraer. "These are heavy maintenance bays. Our aircraft after so many hours have to go through periodic checks, just like getting your oil changed. Our customers, they bring that aircraft to us. We're going to take it apart, clean it, inspect it."

For the past few weeks, people at Embraer donated money for Elliott to go out and get these bikes for Toys for Tots.

"Every one of them stepped up to the plate," Elliott said of the employees. "They gave me as much money as they could, really made this possible to generously give back to the community that has given us so much. It's giving to the kids who maybe wouldn't have this bike if it wasn't for us."

Elliott said for many, including himself, this effort felt especially personal.

"I am a vet," he said. "I was in the Navy from '99 to '05. Toys for Tots is run by the Marines. We have over 200 veterans that work here, so it really means something for us to work with the Marines for Toys for Tots."

"Did you get too many bikes for the trucks to hold?" I asked Elliott as the number of bikes completely filled two U-Haul trucks.

"I think we may have!" he laughed. "We may need some more space!"

"That's not a bad problem to have."

"No, if I'm going to have a problem, that's the one I want!"

