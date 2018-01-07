Emergency Crews Complete Ice Rescue Training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - First Responders took advantage of the deep freeze to train for ice rescue operations.

More than two dozen people with the Nashville and Sumner County emergency management offices braved the frigid water Saturday morning at Centennial Park in Nashville.

It's not often that it’s cold enough for a long period of time for the water to freeze.

Since it’s something that rarely happens, the emergency officials who participated said they like to take advantage of it when they can to keep their skills up to date.

The last time ice training happened was three years ago.