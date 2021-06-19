Emergency crews prep for this weekend's NASCAR race

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big weekend for racing in the mid-state with the NASCAR Triple-Header Weekend Special. And emergency responders are ready for the big weekend in order to keep fans and drivers safe.

About 55 EMS providers from Vanderbilt LifeFlight, along with 18 members of Wilson County Emergency Management, will be at each race. A helicopter, four ambulances, four physicians, a nurse practitioner and more will be on-site to help in case of an emergency.

Medical staff will also be on hand to offer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants one.

Temperatures will reach the 90s and one of the biggest concerns for the medical teams is heat-related illnesses.

Doctor Jared McKinney, who works for LifeFlight, says if you're feeling light-headed or dizzy you should get help. Other signs of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea and vomiting.

It's best to avoid alcohol, which can intensify the consequences of heat exposure and worsen dehydration. It can also hamper recognizing the symptoms.

Make sure you stay hydrated with water or sports drinks even if you don't feel thirsty. By the time you actually recognize the feeling, you are often already dehydrated.

