Police: 1 killed in North Nashville shooting, other victims crash while driving to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting on Clarksville Pike in Nashville Tuesday night.

A woman was shot and killed in the incident at Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista just before 7 p.m., according to a report by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A short time later, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a crash on the 2100 block of Hayes Street. Once at the scene they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Police say the driver was a victim in the shooting on Clarksville Pike who tried to drive themselves to the hospital.

NFD said four people were in the vehicle, three had suffered gunshot wounds and one was injured in the crash. Three of the patients were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and one to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.