Emergency funds help kitten found with his paws nearly cut off

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is thanking the community and their donations to an emergency medical fund that helps pay for the care of an injured kitten.

Tippy arrived at the shelter early Friday afternoon and immediately went into Vet Services. His condition was pretty gruesome but staff says Tippy has a fighter's spirit.

He was found abandoned in a drain with all four paws nearly cut off.

"He has these rubber balloon type, paw coverings on all four of his paws. they were really tight when we were able to cut them off that's when we noticed the exposed skin all the way to the bone," said Kenny Tallier, public and media relations director for the NHA.

Tippy had several initial procedures and he's been stabilized. His paws have received much-needed treatment, and while still painful, he's getting the care he needs.

"We don't have an exact diagnosis of what's going to need to be done. He definitely has severe injuries, these bandages that you see on him get changed every day, but right now the way it’s looking like we're really keeping our fingers crossed we are going to be able to save his limbs," said Tallier.

One of Tippy's limbs is far worse than the others according to Tallier.

The community has been rallying behind the feline and his long road to recovery.

"We are so thankful that there [are] so many animals-loving people out there that want this little kitten to get better, and everyone wants to know how he's doing," Tallier said.

Hopefully by January, Tippy will be ready for adoption. He needs to continue recovering then be placed in a foster home.

If you want to help Tippy, you can do so by donating, fostering, or adopting another pet at the Nashville Humane Association in his honor. You can email the staff at foster@nashvillehumane.org

NHA credits funds from its Emergency Medical Fund to help pay for Tippy's medical care.