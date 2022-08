NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Nashville OEM, and Nashville Fire, answered the call of an apparent drowning on Percy Priest Lake just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

They say a 23-year-old man jumped into the water from his boat and never resurfaced.

TWRA and OEM are on the scene continuing to search for the man.

We'll update this story as we learn more.