Emergency officials surveying damage across Middle Tennessee after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Middle Tennessee emerges into the dark, residents are picking up the pieces from storm damage that ravaged the area.

TENNESSEE

During the overnight storm, the Cannon County Sheriff says there is damage on Readyvile Street at Rutherford/Cannon County border.

Trees are blocking several roads. No word yet on any injuries, though there are reports of people trapped in a home.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials said the Leatherwood had reports of trees down and damage to homes.

Wayne EMA members, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Highway Department, Decatur County EMA, Tennessee Division of Forestry and Wayne EMS Clifton City Fire and Police working to get to this community.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is providing support as well.

Rutherford County dispatch says that they have multiple crews sent to various locations but none of those reports have been verified yet.

Maury County Sheriff's Office dispatch says that there are just reports of trees down at this time.

In Lewis County, the fire chief said trees are Down, lines are down, roads are impassible and heavy residential structure damage at Grinders Creek and James Whitehead Road.

The Nashville Electric Service has more than 1,000 customers out of power.

KENTUCKY

Storms also passed through Hopkinsville.

The Mixer Restaurant experienced damage, with the roof collapsing.

NewsChannel 5 is going to scenes of damage this morning. We will continue to update this story.