Eminem, The Killers & Muse Among Artists Playing Bonnaroo In 2018

7:06 AM, Jan 9, 2018
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The lineup for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

This year's lineup was released early Tuesday morning and includes Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

Click here to see the full list of artists and find out more information about tickets.  

