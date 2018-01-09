Eminem, The Killers & Muse Among Artists Playing Bonnaroo In 2018

Fog
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The lineup for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been announced.
This year's lineup was released early Tuesday morning and includes Eminem, The Killers and Muse.
Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨
Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!
Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018
Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. CT.
Click here to see the full list of artists and find out more information about tickets.