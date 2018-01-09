Eminem, The Killers & Muse Among Artists Playing Bonnaroo In 2018

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The lineup for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

This year's lineup was released early Tuesday morning and includes Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

