Employee of Perry County Schools resigns following allegation of misconduct with a juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee of the Perry County School System has resigned following the allegation of misconduct with a juvenile.
According to the Director of Schools, the employee was placed on administrative leave last week.
They resigned on Monday, February 3 and are no longer employed by Perry County Schools.
Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said his office investigated the allegations and the findings have been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.
