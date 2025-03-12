Empowering Women in Construction: Titans offer training initiative during Women's History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — These days it seems like construction is just about everywhere you turn in Nashville. While that can cause a detour or delay for drivers, it also means a steady paycheck for many people.

Just about one in ten construction jobs are done by women, but a training program underway right now could change that in years to come.

For some folks, construction is a job, but for Kirsten Prichard, it's a way of life.

After years of working for her family's drywall business, she's looking for some more formal training.

"It's been such a short amount of time and I feel like I've learned so much," said Prichard, a student in the Titans Construction Training Camp.

She's taking part in the March cohort of the camp.

It's a paid training program from the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee Builders Alliance.

"A lot of times there are barriers. We understand that we have a role to play for all citizens, all residents, all neighbors across Nashville to have an opportunity to be part of this," said Miranda Brown, Tennessee Titans and One Community's director of programs.

The 3-week class gives students the skills to get a construction job.

This group of students has something in common beyond an interest in construction — almost all of them are women.

"Our focus is really on helping a broad representation of our community learn about construction and consider those as an option," said Beth Duffield, workforce development manager for the Tennessee Builders Alliance.

In celebration of Women's History Month, organizers decided to make this current class almost all women.

For Toshiba Tharp, it's the opposite of what she's seen in her two years of working. "I've been on two construction jobs and in both of them I was primarily the only woman," said Tharp, a student in the Titans Construction Training Camp.

As a Clarksville native, she's hoping the skills she learns will give her a chance to contribute in a hands-on way to her rapidly expanding hometown and surrounding communities.

"I have seen so much growth in the towns and the cities that I have been to, and I thought to myself, as hard as I work, I want to add something to the community as well," Tharp said.

While some graduates will end up working on the new stadium, organizers said the main goal of the program is to get more people trained and interested in construction at a time when they may be needed most.

"We know that for every five skilled trades professionals retiring, only one is entering the workforce," Duffield said.

Click here for more information on future cohorts of the Titans Construction Training Camps.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.