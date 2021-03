WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County citizen made a creepy discovery when they saw a casket floating in the Cumberland River.

Wilson County Sheriff's officials said the person made the report Monday. They saw a casket floating in the water at the Wilson-Trousdale County line.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Rescue responded and brought the casket to shore.

Officials say it was unused and empty.