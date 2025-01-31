End of an era: Mary’s Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que to close after more than 60 years on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — For over six decades, Mary’s Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que has been a beloved restaurant in North Nashville, serving up mouthwatering barbecue to generations of loyal customers.

But after surviving everything from tornadoes to a global pandemic, the iconic eatery is preparing to close its doors for the last time.

The family-owned restaurant, which opened in 1962, has been a fixture on Jefferson Street, offering a taste of tradition that kept people coming back for more.

Owner Katresa Fizer, whose grandmother, Mary, started the business, says it’s time to step away and embrace something new.

Fizer fondly remembers her grandmother as not just a savvy businesswoman, but as someone who gave back to the community.

"I know that my grandmother was smart, she was a giver. She helped a lot of people in the community," Fizer said.

But now, after more than 60 years of serving up some of the best barbecue in town, Fizer is ready for a change.

"I’ll be 68 tomorrow, and life is short. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. I want to enjoy the rest of my life. I want to laugh, I want to love, and I want to live," she said.

The building, which Fizer’s grandmother sold to her husband in the late '90s, has now been sold to a local developer. While it’s bittersweet for Fizer, she’s optimistic about what’s next for the historic Jefferson Street corridor.

Mary’s is leaving Jefferson Street in good hands.

“It’s definitely sad to see Mary's go out of business. We wish they could have stayed, but what can help businesses like Mary’s and Woodcut stay open is community support. It’s paramount that you shop small, shop local, and support your local businesses," said Dionne Harris, co-owner of nearby Woodcuts Gallery and Framing.

The owners of Official Wings, a nearly 5-year-old business on Jefferson Street, also expressed their gratitude for Mary’s lasting legacy.

“Mary’s is a food place that's specific. So yes, if they can last 60 years, I know we can too, as long as we have the support from the community,” said Keith Morgan, owner of Official Wings.

Fizer is hopeful that whatever comes next for the space will continue to serve and enrich the community that’s been so supportive over the years.

The Jefferson Street Historical Society said in a statement, "JSHS is thriving with buy-in from active and engaged business owners on the Historic street.

We recently applied for Main Street designation to continue preserving the cultural heritage and history."

Mary’s Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que will serve its final plates on Saturday, February 1.



