End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — End Slavery Tennessee hosted a free Human Trafficking 101 Training at the Nashville Public Library's main branch. Members of the public sat through a presentation and Q&A session to learn about the issue in Tennessee.

Kelli Cary, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, said it was an opportunity for the public to learn the signs and misconceptions about human trafficking.

"So human trafficking is the exploitation of individuals for the purpose of sex or labor services," said Cary. That exploitation often targets the most vulnerable in our communities.

"With covid, the pandemic, with housing insecurity, with job insecurity - those things really influence trafficking and add to the vulnerabilities," said Cary. "So we're seeing absolutely more people being vulnerable and likely being trafficked because of those things."

Cary said it's thanks to tough legislation that the fight against human trafficking in Tennessee recently received national recognition. Hope International, an organization that coordinates a national U.S. network of protection to improve the response to victims of trafficking, ranked Tennessee highest and most improved state in its 2022 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking.

Cary said, "we should feel really proud of those efforts because it really does start at that top level and when our legislators are taking it seriously providing funding and making sure that we have tougher laws to crack down on traffickers that really helps us as non-profits."

But officials say human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry behind drug trafficking, and advocates say staying informed could make the difference in helping a victim of trafficking.

"It's so important that the public really knows what trafficking looks like, to dispel that misinformation of what it doesn't look like, and then it's most important they can connect people to resources and services," said Cary.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of human trafficking, you can call the confidential National Human Trafficking Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.