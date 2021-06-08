End Slavery TN receives grant to expand efforts of preventing human trafficking, help survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local nonprofit is hoping to use a new grant to continue raising awareness and advocate for the prevention of human trafficking in Middle Tennessee.

End Slavery Tennessee is one of the `11 Nashville-area charities to receive a $250,000 grant from the Jackson National Life Insurance Company, as part of its biannual grant program.

The nonprofit works to provide specialized case management and comprehensive care to human trafficking survivors and their families. According to the chief executive director of the organization, Margie Quin, this grant will help the organization in its efforts to increase awareness through an interactive prevention curriculum and help trafficking survivors heal.

“With this funding, we can expand our impact in the community and continue to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed aftercare that helps survivors plan for healthy and independent futures,” Quin said in a press release.

The Jackson company continues to support charities in the area, donating more than $6.62 million to nonprofit organizations in 2020.

Charitable organizations in the Nashville area that are interested in applying for a grant from Jackson are encouraged to submit an application by visiting the company’s website.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-558-6484.

