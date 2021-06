CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 1-year-old out of Carter County.

Officials say Caelum Heaton was last seen June 10. Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information was asked to call the CCSO at 423-542-1849 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is no known clothing description and no known direction of travel at this time.