Endangered Child Alert for missing East Tennessee toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing East Tennessee toddler Wednesday morning.

One-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson was reported missing from Jefferson County, which is east of Knoxville.

The TBI said the toddler was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.

Wilson could be driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee license plate number 6N6 2J7. He could be heading to Traverse City, Michigan or Fort Myers, Florida.

Brandon Wilson is wanted for charges of kidnapping, the TBI said.

If you see them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.