NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing one-year-old from Sumner County.

According to the TBI, Kali Stafford was last seen Monday wearing a white onesie.

She is described as 29 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI has not released any additional details of Kali's disapperance.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.