Endangered Child Alert For Missing Teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen Sunday night.
Devin Skyler Hester, 17, has been missing since March 10th.
The agency has reason to believe Hester may be with multiple people wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Athens on Sunday. Athens is in McMinn County.
Hester is described as a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5' 8" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The TBI said she was possibly wearing a black Columbia brand jacket.
If you have seen Hester, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.