Endangered child alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An endangered child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Seven Whitman was last seen Sunday evening wearing a brown tank top, gray sports bra and gray shorts.

She is 5'6", 130 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her, you're asked to call Metro Police at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.