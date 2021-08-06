Watch
Endangered Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in West Tennessee

Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 06, 2021
ALAMO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old boy in West Tennessee.

The TBI issued the alert on Friday, saying Talil Williams was last seen Wednesday in Crockett County.

Talil has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

The TBI said Talil is 5’7” tall, weighs 130 pounds and possibly has red and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike shoes.

At this time, the TBI said there is no known direction of travel. Anyone who sees him or has any information should call 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

