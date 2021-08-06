Endangered Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in West Tennessee

ALAMO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old boy in West Tennessee.

The TBI issued the alert on Friday, saying Talil Williams was last seen Wednesday in Crockett County.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Can you help us locate 15-year-old Talil Williams? He was last seen Wednesday in Crockett Co.



Talil has a known medical condition and is without his medication.



Talil has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

Seen him? Contact the Crockett Co. Sheriff's Office at 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The TBI said Talil is 5’7” tall, weighs 130 pounds and possibly has red and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike shoes.

At this time, the TBI said there is no known direction of travel. Anyone who sees him or has any information should call 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.