Endangered child alert issued for 17-year-old from Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Jonathan Roe from Montgomery County.
Roe is 6’0”, 140 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen this morning in the Randall Drive area in Clarksville.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
If you see him, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Cole is a person I think everyone should meet. After saving his sister's life, he's in a fight for his own. And yet he lives so joyfully, performing on stage and continuing to do what he loves. His family's story will both inspire you and make you reflect on your own. Click if you want to watch one of the most impressive young men in action, determined to write the lines of his own story despite the circumstances.
-Rebecca Schleicher