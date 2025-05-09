Endangered child alert issued for 17-year-old from Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Jonathan Roe from Montgomery County.

Roe is 6’0”, 140 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen this morning in the Randall Drive area in Clarksville.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see him, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.