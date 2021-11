SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Robertson County.

The TBI said Faith Noel Threet was last seen in Springfield on Thursday wearing dark blue jeans, black mud boots and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has a known medical condition.

If you have any information on where she may be, call the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 6`15-382-6600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.