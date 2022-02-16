Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 missing Humphreys County siblings

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two missing Humphreys County siblings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff were last seen on Monday. They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

Scarlett is described as 2'8" tall, weighing 26 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Adonis is 2'5" tall and weighs 21 pounds. There is no known clothing description for either child at this time.

If you have any information on where they may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.