Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-year-old Beckham Coleman out of Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Beckham Coleman out of Dyer County.

Beckham has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen on Wednesday wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He is believed to be with his mother Amy Coleman. She is 39 years old, 4' 11" tall, 95 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to Dyer County, Coleman is reported to be severely depressed and is believed to be suicidal, presenting a significant risk to both her and her child's welfare.

They are possibly traveling in a gray Honda Odyssey with TN Tag 367BPTX.

If you see Beckham or Amy, or know where they could be, please call the Dyer Co Sheriff's Office at 731-285-2802. Or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

