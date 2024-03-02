Endangered child alert issued for 7-year-old Iris Crum in Rutherford Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 7-year-old Iris Crum.

They say she was last seen March 1 in the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro.

She is a biracial female, 5 inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI says she may be with her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda — a 30-year-old Black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Czereda is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff‘s Office for Custodial Interference.

If you might know where Iris is, you can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

