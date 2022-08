CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Kallie Jean Lynette Graham.

Kallie was last seen in the front yard of her home in Crossville on Wednesday around 8 p.m. She is 4’9”, around 55 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

If you see Kallie, please call 931-484-2230, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.