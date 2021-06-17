Amber Alert issued for infant girl out of Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a young girl who they believe was taken by her biological mother.

Officials say Nichelle Omega, the infant pictured, may be with her mother, Nyx Omega. The child's exact age was not released.

Officers responded to the Smyrna Public Library Wednesday evening where Omega was having a visit with Nichelle. Omega left the building with the infant, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area, according to Smyrna officials.

Nichelle is wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks. Omega is wearing a black fedora hat, black shirt, and black shorts.

Omega is driving a 2008 silver Toyota Scion, license DGK392. The vehicle has a mattress tied to the top. Officials say she is believed to have ties to Smyrna and to La Vergne. They were last seen in the area of Smyrna Library, 400 Enon Springs Road West.

Smyrna Police initially issued an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday night, but the TBI later issued the Amber Alert on SPD's behalf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644.