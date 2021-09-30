Endangered Child Alert issued for Clarksville 12-year-old; believed to be with non-custodial father

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Clarksville boy.

The TBI tweeted early Thursday that 12-year-old Treyvier Cureaux is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 34-year-old Larant Cureaux.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 12-year-old Treyvier Cureaux, who is missing from Clarksville and believed to be with his non-custodial father, 34-year-old Larant Cureaux, who has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, WA. pic.twitter.com/WWwQiZBez3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 30, 2021

Investigators say Cureaux has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, Washington.

Treyvier is 5’1”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Larant is 5’11”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them or have information about where they are you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 645-8477.