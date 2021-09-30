Watch
Endangered Child Alert issued for Clarksville 12-year-old; believed to be with non-custodial father

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Clarksville boy.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Sep 30, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Clarksville boy.

The TBI tweeted early Thursday that 12-year-old Treyvier Cureaux is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 34-year-old Larant Cureaux.

Investigators say Cureaux has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, Washington.

Treyvier is 5’1”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Larant is 5’11”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them or have information about where they are you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 645-8477.

