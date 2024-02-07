Endangered child alert issued for deaf, non-verbal 14-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 14-year-old Mar'qicus Nelson Tuesday night.

Nelson is deaf and non-verbal, according to the TBI alert. The missing child is 5'5" tall, weighing roughly 155 lbs. with black hair and green/brown eyes.

Nelson was most recently seen Tuesday in the area of North Parkway and N Highland Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a bear on it, black pants under black shorts, along with black and white Nike shoes.

If you locate Nelson, please contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.