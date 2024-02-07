Watch Now
News

Actions

Endangered child alert issued for deaf, non-verbal 14-year-old in Jackson

Mar'qicus Nelson endangered child.jpeg
TBI
TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Mar-quicus Nelson on behalf of Jackson police.
Mar'qicus Nelson endangered child.jpeg
Posted at 9:16 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 22:16:00-05

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 14-year-old Mar'qicus Nelson Tuesday night.

Nelson is deaf and non-verbal, according to the TBI alert. The missing child is 5'5" tall, weighing roughly 155 lbs. with black hair and green/brown eyes.

Nelson was most recently seen Tuesday in the area of North Parkway and N Highland Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a bear on it, black pants under black shorts, along with black and white Nike shoes.

If you locate Nelson, please contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather