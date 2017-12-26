Endangered Child Alert Issued For Knoxville 5-Year-Old

8:21 PM, Dec 25, 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-year-old boy out of Knox County

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's residence in Knoxville.

Officials said he may be with his non-custodial mother and may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Davontae was last seen wearing a Batman tshirt.

Anyone with information on Davontae was asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-
215-7347 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

