Endangered Child Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a missing 17-year-old in Murfreesboro.
According to officials, 17-year-old Molly Spies was last seen on Wednesday, March 7 at Just Love Coffee.
She is a student of Oakland High School, standing 5’5”, 120 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
She has medical problems including a heart condition that requires medication that she does
not have with her.
Anyone with information on where she could be was asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 and speak with Detective Tommy Roberts.