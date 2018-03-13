Endangered Child Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old

2:58 PM, Mar 13, 2018
2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a missing 17-year-old in Murfreesboro.

According to officials, 17-year-old Molly Spies was last seen on Wednesday, March 7 at Just Love Coffee.

She is a student of Oakland High School, standing 5’5”, 120 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

She has medical problems including a heart condition that requires medication that she does
not have with her.

Anyone with information on where she could be was asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 and speak with Detective Tommy Roberts.

