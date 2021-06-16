Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old in East Tennessee.

The TBI said Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening.

MORE: Here are additional photos of Summer Wells, who is missing from Hawkins County. She was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening.



Spot her? Call the @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BOR5GhrUAM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.