Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Hawkins County

TBI
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old in East Tennessee.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jun 16, 2021
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old in East Tennessee.

The TBI said Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

